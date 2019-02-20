1 seriously injured in fiery crash overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was seriously injured after a pickup truck crashed into a tree and burst into flames overnight, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to Roosevelt Boulevard near McDuff Avenue just after midnight Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck was on fire after slamming into a tree. A man was also found unconscious on the ground nearby.

Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department extinguished the fire while EMTs treated the man. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police and K-9 searched the area after witnesses said another man took off running from the scene. They were unable to track that man down.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call police or the Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS.

