1 taken to hospital after lightning strike sparks fire at Mandarin home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was taken to a hospital after a lightning strike sparked a fire at a home in Mandarin, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Firefighters responded about 4 p.m. to Pine Breeze Road off Old St. Augustine Road.

According to JFRD, lightning struck a tree and ran down the back of a house.

Three people were inside the house at the time and one of them was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, firefighters said.

News4Jax was told there was a hole in the roof and the home had electrical damage.

The Red Cross was called to help two adults and two children.

The state fire marshal was not called.

