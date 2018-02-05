12th man arrested in Operation Cash Flow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have arrested a 12th man in Operation Cash Flow, a long-term, multi-agency investigation that targeted drug organizations, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Emarrie Jackson faces drug trafficking charges.

Jackson, 39, was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Duval County jail and ordered held on $350,000 bond.

Two more suspects are still being sought.

In late January, Sheriff Mike Williams first announced that the drug operation had led to 11 arrests.

Court records show heroin and cocaine were being trafficked in highly populated areas, including the St. Johns Town Center.

