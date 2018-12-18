$1.3M donated to victims of Jacksonville Landing mass shooting

Flowers and a candle placed by the main entrance of the Jacksonville Landing are the only signs that remain 36 hours after a mass shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A distribution plan has been approved for victims and survivors of the Aug. 26 shooting at Jacksonville Landing.

A gunman from Baltimore opened fire during a video game tournament, killing two and injuring a dozen others before taking his own life.

The Community Steering Committee for the Jacksonville Tribute Fund announced the news Monday, saying the victims and survivors will share in the $1,321,361.96 that was donated to the fund.

Families of those killed, those injured and people present in the Chicago Pizza restaurant at the

time of the shooting were eligible for benefits, the group said. Sixty-six applications were validated to partake in the distribution of the funds.

“The Jacksonville and online communities were well-represented by individuals on the committee who

took very seriously their obligation to distribute these funds in a fair, transparent, and victim-centered

manner,” said Eric Smith, chairman of the Community Steering Committee, in a news release. “They thoughtfully considered every angle and made the difficult decisions which reflected the best interests of victims, the values of this community, and the intent of the donors.”

The National Compassion Fund oversaw the process. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, University of Florida Health and Memorial Hospital helped to validate applications.

“We are also thankful to Electronic Arts, whose generous contribution started this fund, and to GoFundMe, whose assistance helped donors from around the world support this effort," said Jeff Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund.

Minors and people with special needs will be required to set up a trust to receive large gifts such as this. Others without any special circumstances should receive payment in the next few weeks, officials said.

