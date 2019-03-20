Men charged with murder months after deadly drug deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old man, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Jocolby Cummings was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Jammes Road on Sept. 5, 2018, investigators said. Cummings (pictured below) was killed during a drug deal in front of his apartment.

Taurez Fulton, 22, and Cason Barton, 24, were both arrested and charged with murder. According to police, they were arrested after extensive interviews with witnesses and evidence processed from the scene of the shooting.

Jail records show Fulton was admitted Monday. Barton was already in jail on unrelated charges of battery and driving with a suspended license.

Jocolby Cummings, 22

