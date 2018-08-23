2 indicted for murder in separate 2016 cases

Jihad Smith, left, and Deangelo Woods, right, have been indicted for first-degree murder in two separate 2016 cases.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in separate 2016 cases, the State Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Deangelo Woods, 27, is charged in the July 22, 2016, shooting death of 27-year-old Ameen Ahmad.

Police said Ahmad had been visiting someone who lived in the Roosevelt Gardens apartments and when he went to leave he struck up a conversation with several men hanging out in the parking lot.

Witnesses told detectives the men were talking about drugs, and Woods tried to rob Ahmad, who fought back and appeared to be getting the upper hand when another man pulled out a handgun and shot Ahmad several times.

Woods was charged with felony murder because police said he was committing a felony when someone was killed, even though he didn't pull the trigger.

Woods is also charged with armed robbery, burglary with assault or battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jihad Smith, 19, was 17 years old when he shot and killed 25-year-old Bryan Davis-Jones during an armed robbery, police said.

Smith was found shot to death on Oct. 18, 2016, inside a crashed vehicle on West 19th Street, and police said at the time that evidence showed the shooter had been inside the car.

Davis-Jones' cellphone was later found in a sewer drain and recent texts between Davis-Jones and Smith had been deleted, police said.

Smith is also charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

