2 Jacksonville council members want JEA sale talk to end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After weeks of sometimes heated discussions about the idea of selling JEA to a private company, two Jacksonville City Council members plan to introduce a resolution to end the debate by going on the record against the sale.

While many have spoken again the idea first raised late last year by the outgoing chairman of JEA's board, others say revenue from selling the city-owned electric/water/sewer utility could help fund some much-needed projects.

The issue has tied up City Council and created a rift between some members and the mayor's office.

Councilmen Jim Love and Reggie Gaffney have introduced a resolution asking the council to oppose the sale at this point. The resolution says the idea has caused uncertainly for the JEA's employees and ratepayers. The matter will be introduced to the full council in two weeks and then be debated in committee.. A final vote, if its makes it that far, would not happen until May.

Meanwhile, a special council committee will continue to look at the matter. It will meet again next week



