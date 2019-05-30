2 men arrested in connection with September sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were arrested in connection with a sexual battery in September 2018, according to Duval County court documents.

Daniel Fulton, 23, was arrested May 21 on a warrant. He was booked into the Duval County jail on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment. At last check, he remained in the jail on $200,000 bond, online jail records show.

According to his arrest warrant, a 35-year-old woman told police a sexual battery occurred in September at a home in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville. She told police two people picked her up in a vehicle and drove her to the home, where there was a third man. She said of one of the three displayed a gun and told her that "she would be having sexual intercourse with the three of them," the warrant states.

She said one of the three had sexual intercourse with her while the other two were present, displaying the gun and passing it between themselves, according to the warrant. The woman told investigators she was able to escape and knock on a door so that police could be called.

The warrant noted that a series of sexual batteries had been reported at the home, allowing persons of interest to be identified from previous investigations.

On May 3, according to the warrant, the woman was able to identify from photo lineups Fulton as the driver of the vehicle in which she was picked up and a man named Andre Ennis, 27, as the individual who sexually battered her.

Ennis is charged with armed sexual battery and false imprisonment in connection with this incident, according to Duval County court records. He is also awaiting trial for an arrest in February on charges of sexual battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show.

As of Wednesday evening, Ennis remained in jail on $425,000 bond, according to jail records.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.