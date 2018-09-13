2 men convicted of shooting robbery victim, leaving him for dead in tub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men have been convicted of attempted murder in a May 2017 home invasion in which a Jacksonville man was shot and left for dead, the State Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Roderick Love, 28, and Xavier Payne, 22, were tried together but had separate juries, prosecutors said.

Love was found guilty of armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder. He faces a mandatory life sentence.

Payne was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and faces a maximum of life in prison.

They will be sentenced Oct. 22.

According to court documents, Love, Payne and a female co-defendant, Amiyrah Miller, got into the victim's Clyde Drive home under false pretenses, and then Payne pulled a gun and demanded drugs and money from the 39-year-old victim.

When the man refused, Payne shot him in the hip. Love and Payne then shot the man several more times and left him for dead in his own bathtub, prosecutors said.

Police said the men ransacked the house looking for valuables.

Miller, who pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery last month, testified against Payne and Love. She is set to be sentenced Sept. 24.

