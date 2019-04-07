Car, 2 motorcycles collide at Pearl and State streets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A serious crash involving two motorcycles and a car has left three people hurt Sunday in downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at State and Pearl streets causing police to shut down both streets.

Detectives said an off-duty motorcycle officer heard loud motorcycles a couple of blocks ahead of him and then saw the crash.

The motorcycle officer performed CPR on one of the injured motorcyclists until rescue crews arrived.

JSO believes speed was a likely factor in the crash but traffic homicide detectives will determine the cause.

The two young men in their 20s were riding motorcycles together according to JSO.

A woman driving the car is in stable condition along with one of the motorcyclists.

The other motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to street closures near West State and North Pearl streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

