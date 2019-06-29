2 men shot on Claro Drive in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were found shot Friday night in Arlington and rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were sent to Claro Drive around 8:15 p.m. When they arrived, the found the two men who had been shot.

Both had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, an officer said. The ages of the two men were unknown.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

