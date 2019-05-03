2 shot inside car at Spring Glen apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were shot and wounded Thursday night at an apartment complex in the Spring Glen neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The double shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. at the Laurel Pointe Apartments on Coronet Lane, just north of Beach Boulevard.

According to police, two men were sitting in a car at the apartment complex when two men approached and started shooting.

A police report shows the victims drove themselves to Memorial Hospital. One had a gunshot wound to the back of the head and the other one had been shot in the leg. Police described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

The victims did not live at the apartment complex, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

