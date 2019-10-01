2 women charged with trafficking fentanyl in separate cases

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photos of Victoria Hight (left) and Lizette Sepulveda (right).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two women are charged with trafficking in fentanyl in separate cases, according to Duval County court records.

Victoria Hight, 68, and Lizette Sepulveda, 37, were both arrested Sept. 20.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest report, Hight was taken into custody after five baggies of a substance, which field-tested positive for fentanyl, were found during a traffic stop. She has since been released from the Duval County jail on bond, online jail records show.

Sepulveda was busted in a JSO undercover investigation, according to an arrest report. She remained in the Duval County jail as of Tuesday evening, online jail records show.

