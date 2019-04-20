2-year-old girl shot in foot at home on East 44th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 2-year-old girl was shot in her foot Friday night at a home on East 44th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the Sheriff's Office received a call at about 9:10 p.m. from the hospital where the girl was taken for treatment. They learned she was shot at the house.

According to the Sheriff's Office, three adults were in the house when they heard the gunshot in a room. Two 2-year-old girls, who are twins, were in the room with a 6-year-old boy.

When adults entered the room, they found the young girl had been shot.

It was unclear who the gun belonged to and how it discharged. The 2-year-old was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.