Locals search for cash hidden throughout Riverside & Avondale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Who wouldn't want to stumble onto $100?

Breakout Games brought its national treasure hunt to Jacksonville on Wednesday night.

Participants searched for $2,000 in cash hidden throughout the Riverside and Avondale area.

"Hunters" could be seen scouring parks and maneuvering through heavy traffic along city streets, looking for the loot.

While some scored cash, fun turned into frustration for others.

"We are trying so hard. We're trying to figure out if there's a pattern, but there hasn't been a pattern yet," said Brianna Brown. "We're trying to hit all the parks."

It was free to participate. Breakout Games gave participants clues by releasing coordinates every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on this website, leading to the hidden $100 bills.

Before that, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., game masters surrounded by red balloons spread the word in the Jacksonville area with details about the treasure hunt.

There was a similar cash scavenger hunt last month in Jacksonville.

