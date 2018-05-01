2018 is best tourism year ever for Jacksonville, so far

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ahead of what's expected to be a busy summer season, 2018 has been the best tourism year ever for Jacksonville, according to Visit Jacksonville.

The travel website found visitation and hotel revenue during January, February and March was the highest ever recorded for Jacksonville, with March being the best month in the city's history.

Data collected during the first quarter of 2018 finds:

Total hotel revenue collected from January-March is up $12M from Q1 of 2017

Hotel average daily rate has increased by $5 more than the same period in 2017

72,000 more room were sold between January-March compared to 2017

Visit Jacksonville found March beat all previous records in the city, including those set during Super Bowl XXXIX. March was also the 53rd straight month of growth for Jacksonville's key tourism indicators.

