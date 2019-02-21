2018 was 'record year' for JaxPort, CEO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The health of Jacksonville Port Authority is great and growing, with the port coming off its best January when it comes to container volumes, JaxPort CEO Eric Green announced Thursday during the 2019 State of the Port address.

"We have had a record year in 2018," Green said, noting the port's cruise passengers.

He said that growth trajectory will continue in 2019.

"Companies have realized Jacksonville is the place to be and we expect great things in 2019," Green said.

JaxPort services more than 40 different carriers coming from all over the world. Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and the Caribbean are among some of its key markets.

"Asian containers into Jacksonville have grown almost two-fold in the last decade," Green said. "Our volumes from Puerto Rico are up 37 percent."

He said that puts Jacksonville on the map and ranks the River City as one of the nation's top 15 ports.

But the first topic up for discussion at the State of the Port address Thursday was an update on the dredging of the St. Johns River.

"We started the deepening in 2018," Green said.

According to the JaxPort CEO, the project will be completed in 2023 -- two years ahead of schedule.

Green also told News4Jax to expect a special announcement March 4 at JaxPort's Board of Directors meeting.

