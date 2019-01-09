Ex-con gets 2nd chance thanks to city program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ex-cons and gang members are getting a second chance after a city leader's promise to help them find jobs.

Tammara Engram never though she'd have a chance at a career with two felonies on her record.

“I do want to change my lifestyle. I haven’t been in trouble in about 14 years," Engram said. "I have kids, I have grand-babies, so I wanted to start over, and I wanted a new life.”

In November, Engram learned City Councilman Reggie Gaffney created a program to help ex-cons and gang members find jobs. Engram immediately took advantage of the initiative.

After attending every meeting held by Gaffney and a resume workshop, she locked down a job with the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services.

"I start on the 28th," Engram said.

Gaffney said Engram is one of 23 ex-cons who have received jobs through the program.

“This city is committed to fight crimes, stop crimes, slow crime down and as a councilperson, I’m going to do whatever I can do to make a difference in somebody’s life," Gaffney said.

According to Gaffney, roughly 100 ex-cons and gang members have spoken to him since the program's November launch. He said out of the 35 people who showed up to the program's first phase, 25 were offered jobs and two were declined.

Engram is now encouraging other people in her position to take advantage of the program.

"Just go and he will help you get a job, I’m a living witness," Engram said.

With a new job on the horizon, Engram is ready for her second chance.

