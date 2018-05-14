2nd drive-by leaves bullet holes in Westside home where child was shot

Jacksonville police are investigating after a Westside home was shot up again.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Westside home where a 10-year-old boy was shot earlier this month was shot up again during a drive-by early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said there were three people -- a 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man -- sleeping in the house on Jessica Lane near Fouraker Road at the time, but no one was hit.

The teenage girl was in the house the last time the house was riddled with bullets on May 4. During that drive-by, police said, one of the bullets penetrated a window and hit a 10-year-old boy who was playing video games in his bedroom. Investigators said the boy is expected to be OK.

When News4Jax stopped by the home last week, several bullet holes could be seen.

On Monday, there were even more bullet holes, including three on a blue SUV.

People who live on Jessica Lane said Monday that they've had enough and they're ready to move out.

"People just keeping coming to the same house. They just need to stop it. This little boy ... got shot. I don't like to see a little kid get shot. Like, if you're going to do stuff on these streets, you need to know what you're doing," said one resident, who wished to not be identified because of safety concerns. "It just needs to stop. There’s too much violence going on. Make Jacksonville a better place."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

