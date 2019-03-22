3 charged in deadly shooting at Seawalk Pavilion among 5 indicted in high-profile cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three men arrested after a man was shot to death at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach were indicted on charges of first-degree murder, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.

Darius Jackson, Kejuana Jones and Javoris Price were all charged with murder in the death of Glen McNeil Jr. Among other charges, each face an additional count of attempted murder.

McNeil, 23, was shot and killed in 2017 after celebrating the 4th of July with friends near the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. A permanent memorial was placed near the spot where McNeil was shot and killed.

Deonte Wadley

Also mentioned in the release was Deonte Wadley, who, in an unrelated case, was indcited on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Timothy Sexton through the unlawful distribution of fentanyl.

In October, the Florida Legislature expressly authorized prosecutors to charge murder against

drug dealers in cases in which the distribution of fentanyl leads to the death of a user. This was the first

murder indictment in the Fourth Circuit under the new state provisions.

Marco Stephens

The fifth person named in the release was Marco Stephens, who was indicted on a murder charge in the death of Ashley Stephens, his estranged wife.

Marco Stephens has a history of arrests related to violence, according to court documents. He was arrested after police found him near Tampa, covered in blood, behind the wheel of Ashley Stephens' car.

