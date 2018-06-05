Family escapes Mandarin house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people were able to escape a fire that damaged their Mandarin home early Monday evening, authorities said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews were called just before 7 p.m. to Blue Pacific Drive, off Hood Road South, where they found heavy fire coming from a home.

"Right as the flames were coming out, you could immediately ... feel it right across the street," neighbor Brandon Duncan said. "It was doing damage and it started raging pretty quickly.”

Duncan said he immediately called 911 after his neighbor ran to his house for help.

"All of a sudden, I hear the doorbell ring," he said. "We weren’t expecting anybody, so I get to the door and I just see this woman with this distraught look on her face and this look of horror, and she says that her house is on fire.”

Three people inside the home were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported, according to JFRD.

Firefighters said the blaze started in the garage and spread throughout the house, causing significant damage. Flames also damaged a trailer parked in the driveway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters told News4Jax that it appeared to be accidental.

Neighbors tell me they heard loud popping noises then saw heavy smoke coming from the home. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/ulfCYZDCvL — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) June 5, 2018

