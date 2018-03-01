3 girls accused of attacking middle school security guard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three girls accused of beating a security guard who was trying to break up a fight between two boys Tuesday at Lake Shore Middle School were arrested and charged with battery on a school employee, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

Officers said that in the process of breaking up a fight Jimmy Hudley, 25, fell to the ground, where he was kicked and punched by several students. He was not seriously injured.

The arrest report said the attack was witnessed by Coach James Taylor, who helped with crowd control during the incident and said he saw two of the girls repeatedly punch Hudley, both while he was standing and while he was on the ground.

The reports named several other witnesses who identified one or more of the girls who were arrested.

A man in the neighborhood whose grandson attended the school told News4Jax that the climate at Lake Shore Middle had changed. He said his grandson was bullied and believes the teachers there are also bullied by students.

The school is no stranger to violence. According to the Florida Department of Education, in the 2015-16 school year there were nearly 300 incidents investigated at Lake Shore Middle, including:

167 physical attacks

185 fighting incidents

2 battery incidents

1 campus disruption

10 cases of drug use

1 bullying incident

"We have no tolerance for violence in our schools and will not accept individuals physically attacking adults or other students," DCPS spokeswoman Laureen Ricks.

