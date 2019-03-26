3 rescued from overnight house fire in Sherwood Forest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family of three was rescued by firefighters when their home caught on fire Tuesday morning in Sherwood Forest.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said around 5 a.m. crews were dispatched to the home on Spottswood Road, right across the street from Pearson Elementary School.

A mother, father, and son were home when firefighters said they were woken up by the fire that traveled through the front of the home and up into the attic. Two people were trapped inside when firefighters arrived. A third person who managed to get out was trying to tackle the fire with a garden hose.

Multiple crews were called to the fire, which JFRD said was difficult to extinguish because of the heavy black smoke surrounding the home. They said all three people were taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition and are expected to be OK.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.