3 security guards employed by same company accused of overstepping the law

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Dewayne Albertie. Booking photos of Marcus Williams and Timothy Morris were not released, as they are former police officers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three security guards from the same company are accused of overstepping the law, according to court documents.

The employees of Protective Services of Florida, a private security company that works at some of Jacksonville's most crime-ridden apartment complexes, were arrested this year.

In February, Timothy Morris, 29, was arrested on a charge of battery at the Washington Heights apartments in Northwest Jacksonville.

According to his arrest report obtained by News4Jax on Tuesday, Morris, who was wearing a mask, was checking out the sounds of gunfire when he encountered a man in the complex. The man, after hearing the gunshots and seeing a masked man, started running.

The arrest report states Morris caught up to him, bent him over the rail of the second-floor balcony, choked him and pepper-sprayed him.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrived, and after doing interviews, arrested Morris.

Last month, Marcus Williams, 32, and Dewayne Albertie, 29, were arrested. Each faces a charge of false imprisonment. Williams also faces a charge of armed trespassing.

According to court documents, they detained a man who they said had been speeding through the Camelot Gardens Apartments on the city's Westside, slammed him up against the car and put him in handcuffs.

They searched his car, without his permission, and then his apartment, with the permission of his mother, court documents show.

When JSO eventually arrived, court documents state, Williams admitted that neither he nor Albertie ever called police, which they are required to do by law when they’ve detained someone.

In addition, there are no signs in the complex nor in the man’s lease that states tenants are subject to detention and search.

Williams, a former police chief and now owner of Protective Service of Florida, told News4Jax on Tuesday that they man they handcuffed in April didn't belong in the apartment complex.

He claims they had the legal right to go into the apartment. But, according to a local attorney, the security guards didn't have they authority because they are not sworn law enforcement officers.

