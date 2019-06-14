4 arrested in Jared robbery suspected in other heists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Before an armed robbery was carried out at the Jared jewelry store in the Town Center, the FBI was investigating an organization committing smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores in multiple states.

Thanks to information from a confidential source, the Detroit FBI alerted the FBI in Jacksonville, and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that one of the suspects was tracked from Michigan to Jacksonville, which led to the stakeout at Jared.

Two of the suspects are ex-cons from Michigan with arrests for violent crime, records show. Delano Ross served time for armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and gun charges. He got out of prison in March.

Records show John Davis served time for home invasion and gun charges. He got out of prison May 2018.

Devon Newby was arrested by Kingsland police on I-95 in Camden County following the robbery. He was booked into the Duval County jail on Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Four men were arrested after the robbery Tuesday evening at Jared.

