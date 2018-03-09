JSO: At least 5 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least five people, including four children, were taken to a hospital early Thursday evening after a two-vehicle crash in the Springfield area, authorities said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a black SUV was traveling on 17th Street, crossing Main Street North, when it was T-boned by a silver SUV about 5:30 p.m.

Two children in each SUV and at least one other person were transported to UF Health.

Police said none of their injuries were life threatening.

