JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 4-foot alligator was corralled Tuesday afternoon at Jacksonville Powersports.

Photos taken by Clint Peyronel and Aaryn Fusco show the gator at the shop on Atlantic Boulevard, just west of Interstate 295.

They also sent video capturing the gator putting up a fight before it was removed from the property.

