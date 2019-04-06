4 people escape early morning house fire, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Four people were able to escape an early morning house fire on Saturday, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

At 3:36 a.m. crews responded to a home on East 13th Street. When crews arrived there was smoke coming from the house.

Four people who live in the home were able to escape the flames without any injuries and JFRD was able to put the fire out quickly.

Still, this was all that was left of the home when the fire was put out.

Crews are responding to the 1400 block of E 13TH Street to a residential structure fire...E11 is on scene advising smoke showing. More crews are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) April 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.