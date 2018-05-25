5 charges against massage parlor worker dropped

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Charges against a former massage parlor employee, who worked at Body and Sole Massage on the Southside, have been dropped, according to court documents.

In the disposition statement, the State Attorney's Office said there was ample evidence that crimes were committed, but there was concern over whether the man charged, Qiting Duan, was the person who committed them.

One charge was for sexual battery, and four charges were for attempted sexual battery. They have all been dropped, according to court records.

Documents show none of the alleged victims could identify Duan in a photo spread. The only person to positively identify Duan was the fiance of one of the alleged victims. That person was admittedly not in the room at the time of the alleged assault.

Documents also found three of the alleged victims said they were assaulted by Duan after seeing his picture on the news, which could not be used to prove Duan's identity.

Additionally, two other claims could not be proven. Duan was not employed at the massage parlor at the time those incidents occurred, documents show.

Duan's arrest came as the Body and Sole Massage parlor in the Avenues Mall was under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after three people came forward to report a sexual battery or attempted sexual battery. The business was later sued.

