5th person arrested in shooting death of 7-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fifth person was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Edward Garcia, 28, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Police said he was taken into custody Wednesday night on Morse Avenue and was booked into the Duval County jail on $250,000 bond.

His arrest comes after police announced Monday that his mother, 50-year-old Kezia Luckey Holmes, was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence in connection with the murder investigation. She was the owner of the Nissan that appeared in surveillance stills, according to her arrest report.

Heidy was shot and killed Aug. 11 in the parking lot of a Westside strip mall. Police said she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

According to Holmes' arrest report, her son, Garcia, drove to the IHOP restaurant to pick up Abrion Price and Devonte Phoenix just as the shootout erupted and one of the slugs fired by Stanley Harris III struck the windshield. The arrest report states when Garcia got home, Holmes was only concerned about her son, even after a witness said Phoenix told her, “I think we just killed a girl.”

Holmes took the car to a repair shop on Cassat Avenue to get the windshield replaced. Jacksonville police went to the shop, and recovered the windshield with the bullet hole in it, according to the report.

Young girl's life lost to violence

Heidy and her father were in a car with a younger child at the 103rd Street strip mall, waiting for Heidy's mother to finish grocery shopping, when bullets started flying.

Police said a bullet entered the family's vehicle and struck Heidy in the head. She died at the hospital.

Photo of Heydi Rivas Villanueva via Facebook

Harris, Phoenix and Price were all arrested after the young girl's death.

Thirteen shots were fired as a result of what was apparently a planned robbery in the parking lot of the IHOP restaurant, according to police. Phoenix and Price arranged the setup over social media under the pretense of a gun sale, Sheriff Mike Williams said.

Harris, a friend of the buyer, served as a lookout in another car as the deal went down, police said. When guns were drawn, he exchanged shots with Phoenix and Price as they ran away.

At his first court appearance on the shooting charges, Price was ordered to be held without bond. He will be arraigned Sept. 6.

Phoenix, 17, and Price, 19, are charged with felony murder because they were in the commission of a crime when Heidy was hit by the bullet that killed her. Price is also charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon. Phoenix will be prosecuted as an adult, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said.

Harris, 21, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but additional charges are expected to be added.

