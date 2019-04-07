6-hour SWAT standoff ends peacefully on Westside, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A six-hour SWAT standoff ended peacefully on the Westside Sunday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Just after midnight, a woman called police saying the suspect was threatening her and other people inside of a home he lives in on Solandra Circle in the Cedar Hills neighborhood. The woman told police the suspect had taken her child.

JSO's SWAT Team was called out, and hostage negotiators began to speak with the suspect. The man threatened to hurt himself and the child, police say. The 911 caller told police the suspect was known to have weapons. The relationship between those involved is unclear, but police say they did know each other in some way.

Nearly six hours later, the suspect came out of the home with the child. Everyone involved was able to get out safely. The suspect is now in the custody of JSO.

Investigators say there was an altercation before the SWAT standoff began. Investigators are interviewing people to see what happened before they were called out.

