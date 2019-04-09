6 injured when senior center bus hits concrete beam in parking garage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a senior center bus hit a concrete beam in a parking garage on the Southside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about 2 p.m. at the garage near a Philips Highway entertainment facility called Main Event, which was formerly the Latitude 360 near the Avenues Mall.

According to police, a small bus carrying nine people from the Starling Assisted Living Facility in Ponte Vedra Beach, who were going to Main Event for a day trip, entered the parking garage and struck an overhead concrete barrier.

Police said six people in the bus suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to area hospitals -- two people to Memorial Hospital and four to Baptist Medical Center South. They were cut by flying glass or had bruises from the hard stop.

The bus that crashed was towed away, but as of 4 p.m., there was still yellow tape surrounding the parking garage.

