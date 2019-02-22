85% feel safe in their Jacksonville neighborhood, UNF survey finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A transparency survey of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that was conducted by the University of North Florida was released Friday, and the majority of those surveyed approve of how the JSO is doing its job.

According to the survey, the overwhelming majority, 71 percent, of Jacksonville residents approve (strongly or somewhat) of the way JSO officers are doing their job.

Most Jacksonville residents, 85 percent, agree (strongly or somewhat) that they feel safe in their neighborhood. 64 percent of those surveyed strongly or somewhat agreed that Jacksonville is overall a safe place to live.

RESULTS: Read the full survey

In the total sample of Jacksonville residents, 78 percent agree (strongly or somewhat) that JSO personnel are courteous and competent. Respondents who don't think they're courteous and competent (strongly or somewhat disagree), 30 percent said they felt that was because JSO personnel were rude, arrogant, unfriendly or mean.

Of those surveyed, 67 percent of residents strongly or somewhat agree the Sheriff's Office needs more funding. When residents were asked what one thing JSO could do for them in their neighborhood, the most popular response (45 percent) was "increase patrols/visibility/presence."

The documented survey, which JSO said must be conducted at least once every two years, was prepared by UNF's Public Opinion Research Laboratory.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.