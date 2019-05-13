9% turnout heading into Tuesday's election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After 14 days of early voting and a month of counting mail-in ballots in Jacksonville's General Election, only 54,389 of the 608,564 registered Jacksonville voters have cast a ballot. That's not quite 9%.

With no marquee races and only a smattering of campaign commercials and direct mail pieces going out in the runup to Jacksonville's May election, observers originally predicted only a 10% voter turnout to determine who will serve in two citywide and three district City Council races.

The last time there was no mayor's race in a Jacksonville May election -- 2007, when John Peyton won a second term with 75 percent of the vote in the first round of voting -- turnout was 9%.

In recent elections, nearly as many voters have turned out on election day as for early and mail-in voting combined, So should we be happy if turnout by the end of the night Tuesday reaches the mid-teens?

Most election observers considered 24% of Jacksonville voters who cast ballots in the March election low. That featured races for mayor, sheriff and more than a dozen other races.

In November, 63% of Jacksonville's voters cast ballots for our state and national leaders. So why do so few take the opportunity to select who will lead their city and decide how local tax money will be spent?

Fewer than 10,000 votes were cast in some of the individual council district races in the March election and there could be half that many votes this time around.

You're often told one vote can make a difference. If only one of every 10 registered voters casts a ballot, math shows that the power of each vote is magnified tenfold.

It's not too late to surprise the pundits' prediction of civic apathy. Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan will be happy to have his poll workers stay busy Tuesday and thrilled to see that the pundits underestimated the engagement of Jacksonville's citizens.

All 199 neighborhood precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. (List of acceptable forms of photo identification) If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature.

Absentee voting, or voting by mail, continues through the close of business election day. Voters can pick up a mail-in ballot at the Supervisor of Elections Office at any time up to and including that day.

