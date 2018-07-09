1 year later, Jacksonville mother still waiting for answers in son's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A year has passed since a Jacksonville mother last saw her teenage son alive and she still doesn't know who killed him.

Last July, Tradarius Alexander, 18, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the middle of Detroit Street near Commonwealth Avenue in the city's Woodstock neighborhood.

"This feeling that I have, I wouldn't wish this on anyone," his mother, Ralaunda Bray, said. "No one should have to bury their baby, especially when they're taken and left on the side of the road like he was."

MADD DADS held a community canvas of the neighborhood Saturday. Donald Foy, who heads the Jacksonville chapter of the group, wants residents to break the code of silence so Alexander's murder can be solved.

Bray said she believes those who know something are afraid of retaliation, which is why so much time has gone by without an arrest.

"I don't think I'll ever be the same because that day, my life did change," Bray said. "I have to remain strong, though, because he has three brothers and they loved him, so I have to be strong for them."

Alexander lived less than a half-mile from where he was found dead. What makes the situation even more eerie, Bray said, is the fact that she drove down Detroit Street the morning her son's body was found on July 9.

"Knowing that my son laid on the side of a road, taking his last breath by himself, that kills me," she said.

Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.