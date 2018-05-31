Accused Five Points stabber in court on charges stemming from 2014 stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man arrested in connection with a stabbing last week outside a popular bar in Riverside's Five Points district was back in court Thursday morning on charges stemming from another stabbing four years ago.

James Lee Jackson, 56, walked into a Duval County courtroom to update Judge Linda McCallum on his behavior for a conditional release granted in the 2014 stabbing of his brother.

"I wanted to bring him in to make sure he was compliant," McCallum said. "Obviously, he wasn't."

But Jackson's public defender decided to waive the hearing until his arraignment on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the May 20 stabbing outside the Five Points bar, Birdies.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Jackson confessed to stabbing Jordan White outside Birdies. The knife almost severed the 25-year-old's kidney and pierced his liver.

"I started panicking and I screamed at him, 'Why? Like, why? What did I do to you? Who are you?'" White recalled to News4Jax last week from his hospital bed after being stabbed in the back.

Back in 2014, Jackson was arrested in the stabbing attack on his brother. Jackson was ruled not competent in 2015, and sent to a mental health facility for treatment. The judge ruled he was still not competent in 2016 and 2017, but then in January of this year, agreed with a defense motion that he be granted conditional release.

The conditional release required Jackson meet 17 conditions, including following his treatment plan, not leaving Florida without written permission from a judge, and not owning, possessing or having access to firearms or any other illegal weapons.

Based on Jackson's arrest Monday in the May 20 stabbing, he has violated the conditional release.

Jackson has been in the Duval County jail, where he's being held without bond, since Monday's arrest. It's unknown whether he will remain in jail or be sent to a mental health facility.

His attorney refused to discuss the case Thursday.

Jackson will return to court June 19, when he will be arraigned in the latest stabbing.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of James Lee Jackson

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.