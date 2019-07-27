Accused serial robber who kicked K-9 during takedown appears in court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An accused serial robber who JSO said repeatedly kicked a police dog in the head before an officer got him under control during a chase Thursday afternoon appeared in court Saturday.

Officers said Dashawn R. Duvivier, 22, was arrested after the chase ended near the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Niblick Drive. The Sheriff's Office said he was suspected in four robberies and a burglary.

During the chase, the Sheriff's Office said Sgt. Sames fired his weapon but missed Duvivier. It was Sames' fourth officer-involved shooting and he was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Investigators said Sames, who has been with the Sheriff's Office for 13 years, was wearing a body camera but it didn't capture the chase. Sames was previously shot in the neck by a suspect in 2008.

According to the Sheriff's Office, when Sames missed, K-9 Valor apprehended Duvivier who repeatedly kicked the dog in the head. An officer then struck Duvivier in the head in an effort to stop him from striking the dog. Duvivier was taken to a hospital, treated and released before being booked into jail.

A man who said he's Duvivier's father said he finds it hard to believe his son did what he's accused of.

"All the charges they put on him are bogus charges. They were looking for a suspect and they found it, my son, and they put everything that other people did on him just to make an arrest," Rivelino Duviver said. "He might be involved, but not all of these charges that they’re trying to say that he did."

Records show Duvivier has prior arrests for petit theft, resisting police, car theft, possession of marijuana and car burglary.

"He used to be dealing with the wrong crowds. He is always the one that gets in trouble," Duvivier said.

His father also said his son paid his dues when he spent 54 months in prison.

He's facing robbery warrant, burglary and theft charges. His bond was set at more than $600,000.

