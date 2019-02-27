Active shooter drill planned at Jacksonville International overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police, firefighters and airport personnel will conduct an active shooter drill at Jacksonville International Airport overnight.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) training exercise will include JAA police, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department and other stakeholders.

Airport officials said the aim of the drill at Jacksonville’s commercial airport is to enhance preparedness, resources and response to a potential "active shooting" incident.

Volunteers will also receive “Stop the Bleed” training prior to the drill, which is planned to start around midnight when there will be less activity at the airport.

News4Jax will have a crew at the drill to observe the exercise.



