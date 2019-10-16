Affidavit: Caregiver arrested after neglected man appeared 'similar to a skeleton'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man employed by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities has been arrested after a nurse determined a patient was severely neglected, saying he had the appearance "similar to a skeleton," according to an arrest warrant from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Heinrich Peter Tesch Von Cultz II, 58, of Jacksonville, was charged with neglect of an aged adult. Records show he was held in the Duval County jail Wednesday night on a $50,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, a wellness check in June 2018 described the victim, a 43-year-old man, as severely neglected, "almost to the point of death." A nurse who later visited the patient noticed the victim was severely emaciated and had infected sores all over his body. The victim was taken into a hospice care center.

Von Cultz had been living with the victim for several years, the affidavit said, and accepting the victim's paycheck and Social Security checks.

In September 2018, the affidavit said the victim was moved to a Tendercare Group Home. A registered nurse said his condition improved.

During an interview with a sergeant at the Tendercare Group Home, which occurred on a later date, the victim said he'd known Von Cultz for 17 years, the affidavit said. He told the sergeant he'd given Von Cultz power of attorney over his bank account.

According to the arrest report, an officer discovered an active warrant for Von Cultz's arrest on Oct. 10. He was arrested at his home.

