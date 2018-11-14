After 4 years, no arrests in Jacksonville father's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family continues its fight for justice four years after a man was shot and killed in Springfield.

The case went cold in 2017, and police still haven't arrested the gunman who shot and killed Stefan Robinson, 29, and his friend Malcom Baker, 29, inside a home on Nov. 14, 2014. Investigators said Robinson was not the intended target.

Stephanie Johnson, Stefan Robinson's mother, said she hopes to one day have closure.

"I hope that God takes that person off of the streets so that they'll never be able to kill another parent's kid," she said.

Described as a loving husband and father to a young boy, Johnson said her son was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I feel like that's why my son had to die. He was going to be a witness," she said. "He was the love of my life. He was very jolly. I couldn't stop him from talking to me."

Releasing balloons at her son's grave in his memory, Johnson hopes the father's killer is caught so she can find justice.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.