Air conditioners swiped from home under construction in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Surveillance video appears to capture a van that was used Thursday morning to steal two air conditioners from a home under construction in San Marco.

Construction workers, who have been working on the home off Hendricks Avenue, said the units were taken just hours before daybreak. They said the air conditioners were brand-new and were recently installed.

At 4:31 a.m., a security camera recorded the white van pulling up to the back of the home. The van's lights turn off. Seconds later a loud noise can be heard from the backyard, followed by the sound of something being dragged.

Almost three minutes later, the van is seen leaving the home and tuning north onto Hendricks Avenue. News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said there's a reason why it happened so fast.

"They quickly came. They cut the necessary cables and the copper. It had to be two or three for them working in tandem because one person could not lift that up into a van by themselves," Jefferson said.

Jefferson said the air conditioners, which can cost thousands of dollars, will likely end up on the black market.

"They have their own secret buyers, and that's what consumers need to be aware of," Jefferson said. "If someone comes to you with a large A/C unit and they only want a couple hundred dollars for it -- in police work, we call that a clue."

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's crime mapping tool, over the past four weeks within a half-mile radius of Friday morning's incident, there have been:

Four reported thefts

Two reported vehicle burglaries

Two reported home burglaries

One reported stolen vehicle

One report of shots fired

One armed robbery

"San Marco is not immune to crime in this city, which is a big reminder that you need to be cognizant of your surroundings and protect yourself as well as your property."

Anyone who recognizes the white van seen in the video is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

