All milk tossed after curdled milk found in school breakfast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After 11 students at Stilwell Academy for Military Leadership reported the milk service with their Monday breakfast meal was curdled, food service provider discarded all the milk, Duval County schools reported.

Chartwells, which runs food service for the district, said in a statement that cafeteria workers learned the cooler where a crate of milk was stored had been unplugged part of the weekend and temperature checks were not conducted.

"While this is an isolated incident, we recognize this is unacceptable and sincerely apologize to students who were served this milk," Chartwells wrote in their statement. "There’s nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our students and the quality of the food we serve, so we are replacing all milk with a fresh shipment tomorrow (Tuesday) morning."

In addition, Chartwell will have a manager on site Tuesday to retrain our staff and revisit procedures so this problem won't happen again.

