Alligator seen in pond near Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mieko Irving said on her Facebook page that she had just left RV City in downtown Jacksonville and noticed an alligator in a pond near the WJCT building near Metropolitan Park.

She said in her post that there are no barriers to keep this gator from attacking people and expressed concern.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said anyone who spots an alligator that they believe could be dangerous should call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline: 866-FWC-GATOR, 866-392-4286.

When someone calls the Alligator Hotline, FWC will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

