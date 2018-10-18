Amazon gears up for season of 'Santa Claus every day'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Amazon gears up for the busy holiday season, the retail behemoth invited News4Jax in for a tour of its Jacksonville delivery center.

The 60,000-square-foot center off Alta Drive on the Northside is one of four in Jacksonville, but the only fulfillment station serving as the “last mile," with packages going straight from the center to your doorstep.

"The packages arrive to our station," station manager Spencer Halliday said. "We unload them out of the trucks and then we label it so we have a scanner that puts that pink label on the packages, then they come down our conveyor belts. Once they come down ... we load the packages in the bags."

Then delivery service partners head out to deliver those packages. Some are flex drivers who make their own schedules and drive their own cars. Others are small businesses who contract with Amazon, like Brandon Law with On the Go Express, who says Amazon has helped his company grow in Jacksonville.

"(We) started with about 10 routes and now, just four months later, we’re up to 40 employees running over 30 routes," said Law, CEO of On the Go Express.

Christmas is more than two months away but we all know it will be here before we know it. That’s why The employees at this and other Amazon delivery centers are already preparing for the busy holiday season and are encouraging shoppers to get orders in sooner rather than later.

The company is also hiring seasonal workers to help with the holiday rush.

"We love the holidays -- more packages, we get to hire more people. We're Santa Claus every day," Halliday said. "So yes, we do hire quite a bit during the holidays. It’s a great experience. It’s fun to be here. It’s hard work, but it’s fun."

