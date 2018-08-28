Another attorney bails on murder suspect Russell Tillis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At a status hearing Monday for Russell Tillis in the murder of Joni Gunter, the judge granted defense attorney James Boyle's request that he be allowed to withdraw from the case.

Boyle, at one time, was Tillis’ lead lawyer, but became second chair when Michael Bossen was appointed lead attorney.

Tillis, 57, is accused of kidnapping, killing, dismembering and burying a woman in the yard of his home on Jacksonville's Southside, and will face trial on those charges in November. It’s a death penalty case.

The next pretrial hearing is Sept 5.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.