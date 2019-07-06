Anti-crime group, family of murder victim, pray, ask for tips to solve case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly two years after Tradarius Alexander was shot and killed, his murder remains unsolved. His family, friends and members of the anti-crime group MADD DADDS, gathered on Detroit Street where Alexander was killed, to pray for answers and go door-to-door, asking residents to speak up if they know anything about the murder.

Alexander's mother was overcome with emotion and her tears flowed as she joined the group at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The victim's aunt, Bettisha Hill, said their family will not rest until the case is solved and they get justice for Alexander.

"We have not stopped asking questions. We have not stopped walking. We are trying to get people out of the habit of street code, silence. If you know something, anything, no matter how big or small, every piece of evidence counts," Hill said.

Tuesday will mark two years since the 18-year-old was shot and killed. She remembers him as being the life of the party.

"That smile was so infectious. He would just light up a room," Hill said.

And she said the pain of him being gone, coupled with his murder being unsolved, really hurts.

"We all have our moments when we are sad, but for me, it’s about living life. That’s what he did. He lived life, he enjoyed life," Hill said. "It’s a celebration, and we are going to remember his legacy."

Anyone with information about the murder of Alexander is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-845-TIPS (8477).

