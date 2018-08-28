Armed crack cocaine dealer sentenced to 6 years in federal prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An armed crack cocaine dealer was sentenced Tuesday to six years and one day in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Maurice Sanders, 27, of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty in May to charges of possessing with the intent to sell crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducted a citywide buy-bust operation in September 2017. During the operation, a JSO detective observed Sanders pull a pill bottle from his pocket and give three different individuals crack cocaine in exchange for money. When Sanders was searched following his arrest, a JSO officer found a loaded .38 revolver in his pocket.

The case was investigated by JSO and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

