'Armed & dangerous' teenager sought, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help tracking down a 19-year-old who police consider to be armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for Alf Bell, who investigators said is wanted for attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm. Investigators did not share the details.

If seen, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. A tip can also be emailed to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

