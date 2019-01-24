Arrest made after 2 UF Health employees reportedly robbed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the armed robberies of two UF Health Jacksonville employees, a man was arrested and charged in connection with one of the holdups, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

In both robberies the employees were walking to or from their cars at work, investigators said. One robbery was reported in a parking garage and the other happened in a parking lot.

Keshaun Daniels, 17, was arrested after a robbery on Wednesday, which was reported on Main Street near the intersection of West 17th Street, JSO said. After his arrest, investigators determined Daniels matched the description of the man who reportedly robbed a UF Health employee the day before.

The hospital employee, a 56-year-old man, told police he was finishing his shift and walked into the parking garage, according to the police report. The man said he was held at gunpoint and ordered to hand over his money. The suspect got away with $75.

It's unclear if Daniels was suspected in the second reported robbery of a UF Health employee, which occurred on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, employees were notified of the robberies and hospital security was increased as a result. Despite the arrest, an employee who wished to remain anonymous said co-workers would like to see greater safety measures.

Amir Fradi owns a business nearby and wasn't surprised to learn of the robberies. Susan Parrish, who also works nearby, said she stays alert when walking to and from the bus stop.

"I keep an eye open and an ear open," Parrish said. "I watch my surroundings. If somebody is walking behind me, sometimes, I come to a complete stop and let them walk in front of me."

According to JSO's crime mapping tool, during the last month within a half mile radius of the hospital, there have been:

10 reported assaults

Four reported car thefts / break-ins

Three reported burglaries

