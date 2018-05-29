Arrest made in Five Points knife attack, victim's friends say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 56-year-old man has been arrested in last week's stabbing of a 25-year-old man outside a popular bar in Riverside's Five Points district, the victim's friends told News4Jax.

Word of the arrest came shortly after people in the community gathered Monday evening at Restaurant Orsay in Avondale to support Jordan White on his road to recovery after he was stabbed in the back outside Birdies on May 20. The knife almost severed his kidney and pierced his liver.

Donations collected by White's co-workers during the "Working a Shift for Jordan" fundraiser will help him pay for his medical bills.

Orsay staff said they are grateful for the outpouring of support for their friend and co-worker.

"We are so overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response of the community," said Jason Eddy, managing partner of Orsay. "We love Jacksonville and we love everyone that has reached out to be a part of it."

White also stopped by the event to thank everyone for their support.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, White's friends, family and strangers have raised nearly $7,500 through his GoFundMe page.

News4Jax is working to confirm the name of the man arrested and the charges he's facing.

